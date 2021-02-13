Aviation: The winners and losers among Indian airlines in 2020

The year 2020 was a disaster for many industries. If there were a handful that were on top that faced the worst of the disaster, they were airlines, travel and hospitality. The raging pandemic, global lockdowns and subsequent travel restrictions have taken a heavy toll on these related industries. In India, airlines were left to fend for themselves without any monetary support from the government. While IndiGo, with its cash reserves, was sure to tide over the crisis, other airlines did not have the luxury of such reserves to sustain them through the turbulence.

As the year closed, domestic air traffic in India was down 56.27 percent by passenger numbers. The capacity was down 48.02 percent by Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) and down 48.76 percent by departures. After two months of a complete shutdown of air traffic and the subsequent gradual restart that was controlled by the government, air traffic in India stood at 2013 levels — just seven years behind, unlike many geographies that fell back by over a decade.

Vistara: Best passenger numbers

Vistara, the TATA-SIA Joint Venture, flew 52.94 percent of the passengers it flew in 2019. This was the best record among the major airlines in the country while the countrywide average across all airlines stood at just 43.73 percent. The higher numbers came on the back of an additional and sudden capacity increase in 2019. The airline inducted 09 aircraft that earlier flew with Jet Airways as it wanted to fill the void left by Jet Airways and the government had linked additional slots to inducting additional capacity. In pure percentage terms, the incremental capacity was huge for the airline.

In addition, the airline also had two B787-9 Dreamliners at its disposal. With global travel coming to a standstill the airline deployed them on domestic routes and hence while the departure count was low, capacity by seats was higher, letting the airline take in more passengers.

The most interesting factor in the post-pandemic world has been fare capping. The Indian government implemented a floor price and ceiling price when aviation restarted. The government also mandated that 40 percent of the seats be sold at median fares or lower, a requirement that has since been lowered to 20 percent. With low demand and a fare cap in place, seats in the premium full-service carrier were available at the same price as those in other low-cost carriers, which would have prompted many to opt for Vistara over others, leading to the higher passenger numbers the airline carried.

AirAsia India added flights but not many passengers

Another Tata carrier, AirAsia India, closed the year with 61.07 percent departures of its 2019 numbers, deploying 61.73 percent of its capacity by ASK. However, the airline carried only 48.71 percent of the passengers it flew last year.

Who was impacted the most?

The biggest impact was on AirIndia Express, the low-cost arm part of the Air India group. However, the airline primarily operates international flights and the domestic segments are essentially flights that operate to base the aircraft before an international flight. With international flights out of action except for those under air bubbles and the Vande Bharat Mission, the impact on domestic flights was the maximum for AirIndia Express.

However, the real impact was on Go Air. The low-cost carrier did not restart services on May 25 when other airlines did and decided to wait until June 1. The drop in its passenger numbers was a steep 64.5 percent as it carried only 35.5 percent of the number of passengers it flew in 2019. This comes on the back of the airline deploying much lower capacity in terms of ASK as well as departures compared to its peers.

National carrier Air India did marginally better than Go Air and carried 36.19 percent passengers compared to what it did in 2019. Air India has a lot of aircraft that have been grounded and many others have been committed to the Vande Bharat Mission, which could have seen the airline deploy lower capacity in the domestic market.

Tail Note

In this melee, IndiGo seems to have crossed the bridge with caution. While the airline deployed 55.66 percent of its capacity, it flew 47.94 percent of passengers. The numbers could be very different when 2021 comes to a close. Will all the airlines survive? Will AirAsia India undergo a name change? Will Jet Airways make a comeback? There are more questions than answers.

Until then every airline is focused on earning its daily bread and hoping for a quick vaccination drive.