Aviation sector expected to employ 1 lakh more people in next 2 years: MoCA

The Indian aviation sector is expected to directly employ 1 lakh more people in the next two years, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has told a parliamentary committee.

"Conservative estimates show that the current direct employment in the aviation and aeronautical manufacturing sector is around 2,50,000 employees," the MoCA told the Parliamentary Committee on Estimates, according to a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday.

This figure of 2,50,000 includes pilots, cabin crew, engineer, technicians, airport staff, ground handling, cargo, retail, security, administrative and sales staff. "This is expected to increase to around 3,50,000 by 2024," the MoCA said.

The ministry said the ratio of indirect to direct jobs in aviation is around 4:8. "To cater to the expected traffic growth, the fleet size of Indian carriers is expected to grow substantially which would require an additional... around 10,000 pilots during the next five years," it added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said the country's aviation sector is poised for phenomenal and healthy growth in terms of passengers, aircraft and airports, with the number of air travellers projected to touch 40 crore by 2027.