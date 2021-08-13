MARKET NEWS

Aviation Ministry hikes domestic flight capacity to 72.5% from 65%

Domestic passenger traffic grew around 43 percent during the first 12 days of August 2021, compared to the first 12 days of July 2021.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST

The ministry of civil aviation has allowed domestic airlines to operate domestic flights with a flight capacity of 72.5 percent from 65 percent from August 13.

The increase in domestic flight capacity comes against the backdrop of a rise in air passenger traffic in August as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down in India. Domestic passenger traffic grew around 43 percent during the first 12 days of August 2021, compared to the first 12 days of July 2021.

"After review of the current status of Scheduled Domestic Operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of purpose specified in the initial order... is further modified as under 65% capacity may be read as 72.5% capacity. This shall take effect from the date of issue of this order and will remain in place until further orders,” the ministry said in a statement.

During the pandemic, the aviation ministry has been regulating both domestic fares and capacity that are tweaked as per the COVID situation.

In July, MoCA had hiked the capacity of domestic flights to 65 percent from the earlier 50 percent.

Last year during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had suspended flight operations for two months. The government had then permitted domestic flights to operate with 33 percent capacity of their pre-COVID-19 levels from May which was then increased to 45 percent in June and had permitted 80 percent capacity utilisation from December.

Following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in April 2021, MoCA had once again cut the capacity utilisation of domestic flights to 50 percent in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The entire travel industry, including airlines and hotels, realise that their survival rests on domestic travellers as international travel is expected to remain muted till the end of 2021 atleast.

The MoCA has also allowed an increase of 10-13 percent on the minimum and maximum air-fare bands, with effect from August 13.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #airlines #aviation #capacity #Covid-19 #flights #Ministry of Civil Aviation #pandemic #Prices #regional connectivity
first published: Aug 13, 2021 02:22 pm

