Aviation ministry extends Hyderabad airport contract with GMR till 2068

The term of the GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) concession pact for the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been extended for another 30 years, the company informed the exchanges.

The airport, a step-down subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure (GIL), received a letter of confirmation from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it said in a filing on May 4. The extension is from March 23, 2038 up to March 22, 2068 for terms of the agreement dated December 20, 2004.

The airport was commissioned in a record 31 months and inaugurated in March 2008 with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which jumped to 21 MPPA before the Covid pandemic in 2019. The present expansion will raise the capacity to 34 MPPA.

It is India’s first Greenfield airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and is currently the only Indian airport with an end-to-end digital passenger processing system, the company said.

In terms of cargo, the airport has a capacity to handle 150,000 tonnes of cargo per annum. The master plan envisages flexibility to increase ultimate capacity to more than 100 MPPA in phases.

RGIAL is a “gateway” to south and central India, the company said, adding that it has “established the city prominently on the global aviation map” and “continues to contribute to the prosperity, growth and all-round economic development of the region”.

GMR is the largest private airport operator in Asia and the second largest in the world with an annual passenger handling capacity of over 189 million. The group is also developing airports in Greece and Indonesia.