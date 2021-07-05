Aviation authorities to review capacity utilisation cap this week as air traffic revives
Daily passenger traffic has risen from about 100,000 in early June to 160,000 and the outlook is bright as vaccination has accelerated, which warrants a review of restrictions imposed at the peak of the pandemic, officials said
Top authorities in the civil aviation sector will meet this week to review the cap on capacity utilisation by domestic airlines as air traffic has increased with the easing of lockdown restrictions, and is expected to rise further.
The cap on capacity utilisation, which was imposed to prop up financially weak airlines when the pandemic choked air travel, will be discussed by officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India, official sources told Moneycontrol.
"Daily domestic air passengers have reached close to 160,000 people already, and likely to rise to 170,000 by the end of the week. The cap on capacity utilisation will be relooked once the daily passengers reach 170,000," a government official told Moneycontrol.
He said that as airlines had also announced attractive offers on tickets and the pace of vaccination in India has picked up speed in the past few weeks, passenger traffic was expected to rise further.
Last month, the government had cut the cap on capacity utilisation for airlines to operate from 80 percent to 50 percent from June 1 to safeguard viability of airlines with weak finances.
Domestic air passenger traffic had fallen to about 100,000 people at the start of June in the aftermath of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions imposed by states to curb the spread of the virus.
Domestic air passenger traffic in February stood at around 78.27 lakhs which translates to around 280,000 passengers daily when the government had allowed airlines to operate at 80 percent capacity utilisation.
Domestic air passenger traffic was about 440,000 passengers daily in India before the outbreak of the pandemic.