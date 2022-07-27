Average cost of data breach in FY 2022 was Rs 17.60 crore: IBM

Data breaches in India have cost industries and enterprises an average of Rs 17.60 crore FY 2022, said a report by IBM.

According to the report ‘IBM Cost of Data Breach Report 2022’, for FY 2022, there has been a 25 percent increase in the average cost of a data breach from FY 2020; and 6 percent increase from FY 2021.

In FY 2020, the average cost of a data breach was Rs 14 crore. In FY 2021, the average cost was Rs 16.5 crore.

“Today, we have reached a point where cyberattacks are evolving into market stressors, hurting the economy,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM Technology Sales, IBM India and South Asia.

"Sixty percent of global businesses have raised their prices as a result of the data breach, contributing to inflation, and inadvertently passing the cost on to customers," he added.

Other than that, in India, IBM said, the average total cost of a breach in the industrial sector, comprising chemical, engineering and manufacturing organisations, was Rs 9,024 in FY 2022, the report said.

For the same period, in the services industry, which includes professional services such as legal, accounting and consulting firms, the average total cost of a breach was Rs 7,085

Meanwhile, the technology industry reported the average total cost of a breach at Rs 6,900 in FY 2022, the report said.

For mitigating these breaches, the cost also has increased for these companies.

“Post Breach response costs increased from Rs 67.20 million in FY 2021 to Rs 71 million in FY2022, an increase of 5.65%,” the report said.

“Hackers are exploiting these circumstances to force organisations to pay ransoms, which is further compounded by the cyber skills shortage. Essentially, this is all leading to the creation of a 'cyber tax' – where businesses can pass some of the costs of a breach on to the consumer,” Viswanath said.

Moneycontrol has reached out to IBM for additional clarifications regarding the data. We will update the report when we receive a response.