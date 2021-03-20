English
Avenue Supermarts buys 39,000 sq. ft retail space in Chembur for Rs 113 crore: Report

DMart has bought retail spaces on the ground and first floors of the project in Chembur

Moneycontrol News
March 20, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
The deal is significant because retailers usually lease properties. (File Image)

Avenue Supermarts, the Radhakishan Damani-led company which owns retail chain DMart, has bought two floors of 39,000 sq. ft in the Wadhwa Group’s under construction project in Mumbai for Rs 113 crore.

The project, The Epicentre, is located in Chembur suburb of the city and Avenue Supermarts has paid stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore for the deal, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

As per the report, DMart has bought retail spaces on the ground and first floors of the project and got access to 78 parking slots. The deal is significant because retailers usually lease properties.

The mixed-use project is being jointly developed by Wadhwa Group and Salarpuria Sattva Group over two acres of land acquired from PepsiCo India for Rs 200 crore. The Epicentre will have commercial and residential development spread over 5 lakh sq. ft, the report said.

Close

Radhakishan Damani and Wadhwa Group did not respond to queries, it added.

Launched in Mumbai’s Powai suburb in 2002, DMart is now located at 221 locations across India – including nine stores added in FY21 and two stores converted to fulfilment centres (FCs) for its e-commerce business.
TAGS: #Avenue Supermarts #Business #DMart #India #property
first published: Mar 20, 2021 09:34 am

