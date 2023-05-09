Corporate Crossings: Citi’s Anshul Gupta now MD and Healthcare Investment Banking head at Avendus

Anshul Gupta is also an expert in capital markets, having led many notable IPOs.

Avendus, one of India’s leading institutional financial services firms, has announced the appointment of Anshul Gupta as Managing Director and Head of its Healthcare Investment Banking business.

Moneycontrol was the first to report Gupta's proposed move from Citi to Avendus Capital on Feb 16.

Anshul, who has an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and engineering degree from IIT Delhi, spent the last 15 years in various leadership roles at Citigroup Investment Banking.

He spearheaded various transactions at Citi including IHH’s acquisition of Fortis, the sale of Siemens India’s Healthcare business to its parent, private placement in TPG-owned Pathology Asia Holdings and the sale of Citi’s consumer business to Axis.

He is also an expert in capital markets, having led IPOs for Gland Pharma, Laurus Labs and Eris Lifesciences; QIPs for Max Health and Piramal; financing for Intas’ acquisition of Actavis and bond issuances for Glenmark and Jubilant Pharma, among others.

On his appointment, Anshul Gupta said, “I have huge respect for the Avendus franchise that has grown from strength to strength over the years. I see tremendous value creation across the Healthcare spectrum, including pharma, delivery and medtech, which is witnessing plenty of innovation and heightened sponsor activity. Avendus has a strong team and I look forward to building it further to make it a market leader.”

Gaurav Deepak, Co-founder and CEO, Avendus Capital said, “We are excited to have Anshul lead our healthcare practice. He is a strong leader with deep sector and M&A expertise. His approach aligns with our focus on thought leadership and scaling up our practice. We look forward to working with a large set of innovative entrepreneurs and sponsors to drive value creation in the sector. Our deepfelt thanks to Chintan Kothari for establishing this practice and building it to this level.”