Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 08:35 AM IST

Avaya eyes 15-20% growth in India biz this fiscal

The New York Exchange listed firm expects banking, financial services and insurance along with business process outsourcing firms to drive growth for the company.

Avaya, unified communications solutions provider, is expecting up to 20 per cent growth in India business this fiscal. The company follows October to September as its fiscal year.

The New York Exchange listed firm expects banking, financial services and insurance along with business process outsourcing firms to drive growth for the company.

"We expect to close our business in India with 15-20 per cent growth this fiscal compared to last year. BFSI is tremendously focussing on customer experience and is adopting new technologies. There is lot more to be consumed in this segment. So is the BPO segment. The government too has enhanced focus on citizen engagement service. There is lot more focus on adoption of new technologies," said Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director – India and SAARC.

He was speaking on the sidelines of unveiling cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration service Avaya IX Collaboration Unit CU360 in India and Avaya Equinox Meetings Online (AEMO).

He said that call centres are now moving towards customer experience centres where they are adopting collaborative communication where they can connect with third party applications also for communication.

"We have identified top 20 cities where we will be building robust channel ecosystem like focus on number of partners, size of partners, sales and pre-sales activities," Agrawal said.
