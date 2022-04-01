Avani Lekhara receives Sports Leader of the Year award at CNBC-TV18's IBLA 2022

India's Avani Lekhara celebrates on the podium after a clinching a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. (File photo) (Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Avani Lekhara received an award in the Sports Leader of the year category at the CNBC-TV18's corporate awards ceremony, India Business Leader Awards 2022.

Avani Lekhara’s double feat at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics catapulted her to national fame. She is the first Indian woman to win Gold at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. She also bagged a bronze in the women’s 50m 3 position SH-1 event. The calm, soft-spoken 20-year-old from Kodhpur has been living the dream, becoming only the second Indian ever to win multiple medals at the same Paralympics; Joginder Singh Sodhi won three medals at the 1984 Games. Avani also joined Sodhi, Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu on the list of Indians with two or more Paralympic medals.

Avani has been wheelchair-bound since a road accident in 2012. She qualified for the Paralympics after winning a 50-metre rifle event in February 2019 in the UAE. The current World No. 2 has won various World Cup medals since 2017. She had a couple of junior world records to her name as well. Starting from her first National Shooting Championship in 2015, she has been winning medals of all hues for Rajasthan.

Avani says she drew inspiration from Abhinav Bindra’s autobiography A Shot at History. The book was given to her by her father, who tried to motivate her by taking her to the shooting range. Bindra’s book inspired her to emulate her idol, but the road was a difficult one. There were mental demons to fight and the challenge of adapting her non-functional lower body. Her achievements have inspired many, particularly in Rajasthan.

Avani was awarded the Khel Ratna in 2021 and the Padma Shri in 2022. She was also featured on many magazine covers, most notably – the 2021 Young Indian of the Year (GQ) and 2021 Vogue Woman of the Year.