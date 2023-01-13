Availing loan from employer? Check these points before you sign the dotted line

Loans from employers are gaining popularity as talent leaders are realising the potential of such loans as a retention strategy and in building loyalties.

Experts say such loans, available for necessities like vehicles, housing, children’s education, weddings and medical expenses, carry a low rate of interest or are sometimes interest-free.

“The loan amounts may be smaller than from traditional lenders but the repayment time can often be extended depending on the employer's policy,” said Ravinder Goyal, co-founder & MD of recruitment solutions firm Erekrut.

The loan terms are usually established by the employer, who may also have the ability to deduct loan payments from the employee's paycheck, he said. This makes it easier for the employee to make timely payments.

But taking loans from your employers is a double-edged sword. HR experts say employees need to assess multiple aspects before deciding to avail of a loan at the workplace.

Check your intent to continue

Employees should first and foremost look at their intent to continue with the organisation till the period of recovery, said Sonica Aron, Managing Partner and Founder at HR firm Marching Sheep. “Simply because a loan policy is available there is no reason to avail of it,” she said, asking employees to think, “Do I intend to continue with the organisation till the repayment is done?” ALSO READ | Psychometric tests are popular. Here are some tips to crack them during the recruitment process Leaving an organisation without repaying the loan can lead to bad references, and can have a long-lasting employability impact. Anticipate changing workplace dynamics At fintech firm PayNearby, employees can avail of interest-free loans for medical or emergency purposes, which are disbursed within 2-3 days of the application and can be repaid in 12-18 months. “It is the quickest and most hassle-free solution when an urgent loan is needed to overcome a cash crunch,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, CEO of PayNearby. Before applying for a loan from the employer, he suggested, one should read the terms and conditions carefully to understand the criteria, terms of repayment, duration and flexibility provided for repayment, etc. ALSO READ | These sectors are hiring in 2023. See the list of skills in demand “Transparency is the key to creating a satisfactory and happy work environment for colleagues,” he said. Some organisations have a policy of keeping the loan agreement a matter between HR and the beneficiary, unlike others where all managers above the employee are aware of the arrangement. In the latter case, workplace dynamics can change and there is a possibility of discrimination and disparity among employees. Furthermore, Erekrut’s Goyal highlighted that if the loan agreement is not understood employees may be unaware of their rights and could be taken advantage of. “These changes in workplace dynamics can have a negative impact on employee morale and productivity, and could lead to an overall decrease in job satisfaction,” he added. Explore multiple avenues If the employees have more than five years of experience in the same organisation, they can avail of the loan against their PF, Karunya Sampath, co-founder & CEO of Payoda Technologies, a software development and technology firm. ALSO READ | Want the old job back? Here is how you should approach your ex-employer Further, he said employees can avail of loans against their LIC policies too. “But terms and conditions for availing such loans need to be evaluated. It needs to be validated that the reason for availing the loan has been complied with,” he added. In the case of employer loans, the repayment period can be extended for long-tenured employees who have been top performers. “Rate of interest can be at par with the public sector banks, which is 12 percent per annum,” Sampath said.

Abhishek Sahu covers HR and Careers at Moneycontrol.

