Availing loan from employer? Check these points before you sign the dotted line

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 13, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

In light of recent disruption that led to increased emphasis on flexibility to employees, talent leaders feel employee loans serve as a retention strategy and help build loyalties. But taking loans from your employers is a double-edged sword.

Employees should first and foremost look at their intent to continue with the organisation till the period of recovery, experts say.

Loans from employers are gaining popularity as talent leaders are realising the potential of such loans as a retention strategy and in building loyalties.

Experts say such loans, available for necessities like vehicles, housing, children’s education, weddings and medical expenses, carry a low rate of interest or are sometimes interest-free.

“The loan amounts may be smaller than from traditional lenders but the repayment time can often be extended depending on the employer's policy,” said Ravinder Goyal, co-founder & MD of recruitment solutions firm Erekrut.

The loan terms are usually established by the employer, who may also have the ability to deduct loan payments from the employee's paycheck, he said. This makes it easier for the employee to make timely payments.

But taking loans from your employers is a double-edged sword. HR experts say employees need to assess multiple aspects before deciding to avail of a loan at the workplace.

Check your intent to continue