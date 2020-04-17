Availability of labour to be major challenge for partial resumption of economic activity: SIAM

Auto industry body SIAM on Friday said availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain will be some of the major challenges for partial resumption of economic activity from April 20.

Despite various challenges, including closure of the sales network, the industry is preparing to commence operations with detailed safety protocols in place, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement.

His comments were in response to the recent guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and partial opening of economic activities.

"Many of our member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) who are operating in rural areas outside municipal limits and those who are operating in industrial estates and industrial townships are in touch with the respective state/district administrations to explore how they can restart their operations from April 20," Wadhera said.

Availability of labour and ensuring a fully operational supply chain would be major challenges which needs to be addressed by the individual companies before any decision is taken to open up, he added.

Continued closure at dealerships would be another key challenge, Wadhera noted.

"The industry in the meanwhile is getting fully prepared with detailed protocols for opening up which will ensure safety through social distancing at the workplace and factories," he said.

SIAM has also prepared a recommended protocol based on inputs from its member original equipment manufacturer (OEMs), he added.

On Wednesday, the ministry of home affairs came out with detailed guidelines for partial resumption of economic activity from April 20.