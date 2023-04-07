 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avaada Energy gets 421 MW solar project from Damodar Valley Corporation

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Renewable energy company Avaada Energy on Friday said it has bagged a 421 MW solar project from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

The project was awarded through a competitive bidding followed by an e-reverse auction in which Avaada emerged as the winner with a quoted tariff of Rs 2.70/kWh.

In a statement, Avaada said "it has won the 421 MW (DC) ISTS-connected Solar PV bid in an auction conducted by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) on behalf of DVC."

As per bid terms, a power purchase agreement will be inked between the two entities for 25 years, and the project will be commissioned within 18 months.