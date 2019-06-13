AVA Group eyes Rs 500 crore sales volume from Medimix brand

Diversified conglomerate AVA Group, which retails the Medimix range of products, has set itself a target of achieving Rs 500 crore sales volume this fiscal.

The Kerala-based company would also expand its product portfolio by adding hair oils, shampoo and body wash in the next two years, a press release said.

The AVA Group said on June 12 marked the 50th anniversary of Medimix, introduced in the market in 1969.

AVA Group Managing Director A V Anoop said "we have maintained the legacy and originality of the process passed on by our founder Dr V P Sidhan. In this 50th year, we are happy to honour and support our stakeholders who have been associated with us since the beginning".

The company retails glycerins and sandal variants in soap category under the Medimix brand, the release said.

"The vision of the company is to achieve Rs 500 crore sales volume by FY2020", the release said.

AVA Group currently has six manufacturing plants across Southern region. Each plant produces about one lakh soaps every day.

In FY2018-19, AVA Group crossed the 10,000 tonne production mark, the release said.