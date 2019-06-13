App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

AVA Group eyes Rs 500 crore sales volume from Medimix brand

The Kerala-based company would also expand its product portfolio by adding hair oils, shampoo and body wash in the next two years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Diversified conglomerate AVA Group, which retails the Medimix range of products, has set itself a target of achieving Rs 500 crore sales volume this fiscal.

The Kerala-based company would also expand its product portfolio by adding hair oils, shampoo and body wash in the next two years, a press release said.

The AVA Group said on June 12 marked the 50th anniversary of Medimix, introduced in the market in 1969.

Close

AVA Group Managing Director A V Anoop said "we have maintained the legacy and originality of the process passed on by our founder Dr V P Sidhan. In this 50th year, we are happy to honour and support our stakeholders who have been associated with us since the beginning".

related news

The company retails glycerins and sandal variants in soap category under the Medimix brand, the release said.

"The vision of the company is to achieve Rs 500 crore sales volume by FY2020", the release said.

AVA Group currently has six manufacturing plants across Southern region. Each plant produces about one lakh soaps every day.

In FY2018-19, AVA Group crossed the 10,000 tonne production mark, the release said.

AVA Group currently has presence in health care, natural food, cosmetics and entertainments, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.