 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Automobile retail sales see double-digit growth in February on robust demand

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Total registrations across segments rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 17,75,424 units last month, as compared to 15,31,196 vehicles in February 2022.

Automobile retail sales in India witnessed a double-digit year-on-year growth in February driven by robust sales across segments including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Monday.

Total registrations across segments rose 16 per cent year-on-year to 17,75,424 units last month, as compared to 15,31,196 vehicles in February 2022.

Passenger vehicle retail sales rose 11 per cent to 2,87,182 units last month, against 2,58,736 units in the year-ago period.

"Launch of new models, continuously improving supply, coupled with healthy booking-to-cancellation ratio and wedding bells kept the momentum going for the segment," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.