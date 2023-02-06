 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Automobile retail sales rise 14% in January to cross 18 lakh unit mark: FADA

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Total sales across categories last month rose to 18,26,669 units, as compared to 16,08,505 units in January 2022.

Automobile retail sales in India rose 14 per cent in January on the back of robust registrations across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractors, dealers' body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday.

Passenger vehicle registrations rose to 3,40,220 units last month, an increase of 22 per cent as compared to 2,79,050 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, two-wheeler retails rose to 12,65,069 units last month, as against 11,49,351 units in January 2022, an increase of 10 per cent.