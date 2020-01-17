App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Autodriver who invested in DSK's FD scheme commits suicide citing loss

The deceased left a couple of suicide notes and in one of them, he has alleged that he did not get Rs 4 lakh that he had invested in DSK's fixed deposit scheme

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had invested in developer D S Kulkarni's fixed deposit scheme, allegedly committed suicide at his residence here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Mundhwa resident Tanaji Ganapat Korake allegedly hung himself from the ceiling at his home, an official of Mundhwa police station said.

The deceased left a couple of suicide notes and in one of them, he has alleged that he did not get Rs 4 lakh that he had invested in DSK's fixed deposit scheme, the official said.

According to the note, the deceased needed the money for his fourth daughter's wedding and the court case against DSK dragging on, he said.

In the note, the deceased held DSK responsible for his suicide and sought a case against him, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

DSK and some of his family members are lodged in Yerwada Jail here since 2017 for cheating hundreds of depositors to the tune of several thousand crores.

tags #Business #DSK #India

