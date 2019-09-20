App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 08:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

As there is a major slowdown being witnessed in the auto sector, stocks of major manufacturers have been badly hit. Check out how investor wealth has eroded between September 2018-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ashok Leyland's Circuit S is India's first swap battery bus which is designed for Indian conditions with seating capacity ranging from 25-35 passengers. (Moneycontrol)

Tata Motors Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 252.7| Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 124.25| 1 Year Change (%) : -50.83 (Image: Reuters)

Force Motors Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 2135.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 1131.55 | 1 Year Change (%) : -47.01 (Image: PTI)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 947.3 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 519.3 | 1 Year Change (%) : -45.18 (Image: Mahindra)

Eicher Motors Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 28442.6 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 15759.5 | 1 Year Change (%) : -44.59 (Image: Eicher)

TVS Motor Company Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 598.8 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 374.7 | 1 Year Change (%) : -37.42 (Image: )

SML Isuzu Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 777.45 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 556.75 | 1 Year Change (%) : -28.39 (Image: )

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 8207| Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 5938.3 | 1 Year Change (%) : -27.64 (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 3142.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 2532.45 | 1 Year Change (%) : -19.41 (Image: Reuters)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 2795.3 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 2738.5 | 1 Year Change (%) : -2.03 (Image: )

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 08:13 am

tags #auto sector slowdown #Auto slowdown #Business #Hero Motocorp #Mahindra & Mahindra #Maruti Suzuki

