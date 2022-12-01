 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto sales record brisk growth in November on festive season demand

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Unlike previous months, the total two-wheeler sales also went up during November as the top three players saw sales growth last month.

Just like the preceding months, auto sales in the month of November 2022 remained buoyant as most of the car manufacturers have registered positive growth in the domestic market. Two-wheeler sales, which were muted until last month, also saw a slight uptick.

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) recorded a growth of 14.3 percent increase in total wholesales at 159,044 units in November. Last month, its domestic sales rose 18 percent to 139,306 units as against 117,791 units in November 2021.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimize the impact.” MSIL said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India  Limited (HMIL) announced it retailed 48,003 units as opposed to 37,001 units during the same month last year. It recorded YoY growth of 29.7 percent.

Commenting on November 2022 sales, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “On the back of a strong festive season, we have achieved a high double-digit growth in domestic sales in the last couple of months when compared to the same period last year.”

Tata Motors registered a YoY growth of 27 percent by retailing 73,467 units as opposed to 58,073 units in November 2021. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2022 stood at 58,303 vehicles.