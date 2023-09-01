Auto sales in August: Bajaj Auto sales decline by 20%, exports see 2% uptick

Bajaj Auto sales see a huge dip

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s total two-wheeler sales fell 20 percent year-on-year to 2.85 lakh units in August as the domestic dispatches went down massively. The company’s exports were, however, up by 2 percent in August.

Total domestic sales during the month declined 20 percent to 2,05,100 units from 2,56,755 units, while exports fell 6 percent to 1,36,548 units from 1,44,840 units, YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s passenger vehicle sales went up by 25 percent year-on-year to 37,270 units, thus recording its highest-ever monthly dispatches, as claimed by the company.

Bajaj’s total sales figures for August were reported at 3.41 lakh units, beating brokerage firm Nomura’s estimate of 3.30 lakh units.

However, as per the numbers disclosed by the company, the total sales for the month were down 15 percent on a yearly basis against a sale of 4.01 lakh units reported in the same month last year.

In an exchange filing, category-wise, the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in two-wheeler sales while sales of commercial vehicles were reportedly up 23 percent. Notably, the company reported a 31 percent drop in two-wheeler sales in the domestic segment. The auto-maker also reported a 46 percent drop in commercial vehicle exports.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of automobile manufacturing, specializing in the production of motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers