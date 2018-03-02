Auto sales Feb 2018: Auto majors post double-digit sales growth, momentum continues

Live now
Mar 01, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Honda Cars sales dip 18% in February to 11,650 units
Honda Cars India's February sales declines 8.23 percent to 11,650 units in its domestic sales.
The company had sold 14,249 units in the domestic market in February 2017, HCIL said in a statement.
Last month, the company sold 375 units of small car Brio, 2,257 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 933 units of compact sedan Amaze and 3,885 units of mid-sized sedan City. The company also sold 3,364 units of its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. While SUV BR-V saw sales of 822 units, those of SUV CR-V stood at 14 units. In addition, it exported a total of 600 units during the month under review.
Hyundai sales up 5% in February at 55,422 units
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a 5.1 percent increase in total sales at 55,422 units in February 2018. The company had sold 52,734 units in February last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales of the company also rose by 5.1 percent to 44,505 units last month as compared with 42,327 units in February 2017. Exports grew by 4.9 percent in February at 10,917 units as against 10,407 units in February 2017.
TVS motors February total sales at 2.90 lakh units, up 37% YoY
The total sales of TVS motors stand at 2.90 lakh units, up 37percent YoY. The two-wheeler sales stand at 2.80 lakh units, up 36.2 percent YoY. The exports stand at 58,564 units, up 53.2 percent YoY.The three-wheeler sales are at 9,731 units, up 86.3percent YoY. Domestic two-wheeler sales are 2.30 lakh units, up 33.5percent YoY. The scooter sales are 93,573 units , up 35.6percent YoY. The motorcycle sales are 1.13 lakh units, up 92 percent YoY
M&M February sales at 51,127 units, up 19 % YoY:
The total sales of Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is at 51,127 units, a 19 percent rise year-on-year (YoY). The total exports is at 2,654 units, a 15 percent rise YoY. Passenger vehicle sales rose 8 percent on the sale of 22,389 units.
The commercial vehicle sales are at 20,946 units, a 28 percent rise YoY. The total light commercial vehicle sales are at 20,118 units, which was a 28.4 percent rise YoY. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales rose to at 828 units, a 15.6 percent rise YoY.
The total tractor sales are at 20,483 units, with a 36 percent rise YoY. The total exports stand at a 3 percent with 1,203 units sold YoY.
A Tata car entered top 10 list for the first time in six years
For the first time is almost six years a Tata Motors car has entered into the league of India’s top ten best-selling cars, a coveted list earlier dominated by only Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.Compact hatchback Tata Tiago became the tenth largest-selling car in India in January beating its competitor Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Renault Kwid. Tiago ended last month with sales of 8287 units, nearly 9 percent higher than the Celerio, which sold 7641 units during the same month.
The last time a Tata Motors car made it to the top ten list was when the mini car Nano clocked sales slightly in excess of 10,000 in 2012. The feat comes at a time when Tata Motors is bending its back to regain market share.From a slow starter soon after its launch in April 2016 the Tiago has become one of Tata Motors’ best-selling cars of all-time. The model now contributes slightly over 40 percent to Tata Motors’ overall passenger vehicle sales.
Tata Motors total February auto sales at 63,761 units, up 33.5 %:
The total sales of Tata Motors stands at 63,761 units, up 33.5 percent on a year-on-year basis (YoY).The commercial vehicle sales were at 41,222 units, up 36 percent YoY.
The passenger vehicle sales were at 17,771 units, up 45 percent YoY. Exports stood at 4,768 units, up 3 percent YoY. The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 15,241 units, up 1.377 percent (YoY).The domestic sales were at 58,993 units, up 38 percent YoY
Toyota Kirloskar posts 3% rise in February sales to 11,864 units
Japanese automobile giant Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday reported a 3 percent increase in domestic sales at 11,864 units in February.The company had sold 11,543 units in the domestic market in February last year.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 12,705 units in February, which included 11,864 vehicles in the domestic market and exports of 841 units of the Etios series, the company said in a release.The overall sales, including exports, however, rose 4.88 percent in the reporting month.
"We have been able to sustain the positive growth trend registering a 3 percent rise in (domestic) sales in February. We have started the year on a positive note with a cumulative growth of 11 percent in the first two months of 2018," N Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.
Bajaj Auto gains 2% after its Feb sales rise 31%; exports spike 26%
The shares of Bajaj Auto gained around 2 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered positive February sales data for the company.The company reported total sales of 3.57 lakh units, a rise of 31 percent against 2.73 lakh units year on year.
Meanwhile, on a segmental basis, three-wheeler sales rose 111 percent to 60,369 units against 28,555 units year on year. Motorcycle sales, meanwhile, rose 21 percent at 2.97 lakh units against 2.44 lakh units.
M&M President expected January sales momentum to carry on in Q4
Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra said its January sales rose 32 percent in volume in January over the same month last year, at 52,048 units.The volume growth was led by the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment which grew 70 per ent at 1,049 units, the company said.
Passenger vehicles volumes (which includes UVs, cars and vans) grew at a much slower pace of 17 percent at 23,686 units in the reporting month.Domestic sales stood at 49,432, up 33 percent, while exports rose 15 percent at 2,616 units.
Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector at M&M said the company began the new year on a healthy note with 32 percent. Growth in the MHCV segment lends credence to the positive momentum in the economy.
February auto sales of Ashok Leyland
The total sales grew by 29 percent 18,181 units on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The light commercial vehicle sales (lcv) grew at 63 percent with 4,455 units, whereas the medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew 21 percent at 13,726 units on YoY basis.
February Auto Sales: Maruti
The total sales of Maruti grew by15 percent to1.49 lakh units compared to 1.30 lakh units YoY. Also, on a year-on-year basis, passenger vehicle sales grew to 17.3 percent at 1.03 lakh units, domestic sales grew 14.2 percent at 1.38 lakh units, while exports grew 24.9 percent at 11,924 units.
February Auto Sales: Bajaj Auto
The total sales of Bajaj Auto stand at 3.57 lakh units.This is a 31 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) as opposed to 2.73 lakh units last year. Its exports are up 26 percent at 1.43 lakh units YoY. The Total 3-wheeler sales are up 111 percent at 60,369 units. The total motorcycle sales increased by 21 percent to 2.97 lakh units YoY. The domestic sales are at 35 percent at 2.14 lakh units YoY .
A quick recap of the two-wheeler segment:
In two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported 31 percent jump in total sales at 3,57,883 units in February against 2,73,513 units in the same month last year. Overall domestic sales increased 35 percent to 2,14,023 units against 1,59,109 units in February last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported 25 percent growth in total sales at 73,077 units in February. The company had sold 58,439 units in February last year.
TVS Motor Company's domestic two-wheeler sales increased 33.5 percent to 2,30,353 units as against 1,72,611 units in the year-ago month.
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today reported a 20 percent increase in sales at 6,29,597 units in February 2018. The company had sold 5,24,766 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
In the commercial vehicles space, Hinduja Group's flagship Ashok Leyland recorded 29 percent increase in total sales at 18,181 units in February 2018. Mahindra's commercial vehicle sales during the month jumped 28 percent to 20,946 units compared to 16,383 units in the same month of 2017.
Tata Motors' domestic sales of commercial vehicles in the month grew 36 percent to 41,222 units compared to 30,407 units in the year-ago period, fuelled by robust infrastructural developments, fresh tenders in car carriers, coal movement and the petroleum sector.
A quick recap of the four-wheeler segment:
Continuing the growth momentum, auto majors Maruti Suzuki India (MSI),
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors today posted robust double-digit growth in their domestic sales for February.
While MSI reported 14.2 percent increase in domestic sales at 1,37,900 units in February, M&M's domestic sales grew 20 percent at 48,473 units as against 40,526 units in the year-ago period.
Tata Motors reported 38 percent jump in domestic sales at 58,993 units, led by strong sales in commercial and passenger vehicle (PV) segments.
The company's passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 17,771 units as against 12,272 units in February 2017, up 45 percent.
On the other hand, Ford India reported a marginal decline in total sales at 23,965 units in February. Its domestic sales however, grew 8.43 percent to 9,041 units as against 8,338 units in the year-ago month.
MSI, the country's largest car maker, reported 15 percent increase in total sales at 1,49,824 units as against 1,30,280 units in the year-ago month led by sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno. Sales of its utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 13.8 percent to 20,324 units in February, from 17,863 units in the same month of 2017.
Honda February sales jump 32% to 5.2 lakh, crosses annual target
Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said its February sales rose 32 percent to 5,19,735 units from the year-ago month when it had sold 3,93,642 units.
This over 30 percent volume growth for the fourth consecutive month has helped the Japanese company add 1 million new customers during the first 11 months of the fiscal year, thus crossing its target of adding a similar number of customers for the full year or achieving 20 percent volume growth for FY18.
For the first 11 months, the company added 22 percent more customers at 5,683,340 (5.68 million) from 4,642,130 customers in the same period last year.
"By adding over 1 million new customers, we have created a new record of being the fastest one-million incremental customer addition in just 11 months in the industry," HMSI said in a statement today.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales up 32% at 5,19,735 units in February
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's (HMSI) total sales are up by 32 percent jump at 5,19,735 units in February. The company sold 3,93,642 units in February 2017, HMSI said in a statement. In the domestic market, the company posted 32 percent jump in sales to 4,89,591 units in February 2018, as against 3,70,122 units in the year-ago month.
Honda's total sales stood at 56,83,340 two-wheelers in April-February period compared to 46,42,130 units in the same period previous fiscal. "With this, Honda has created a new record of adding the fastest ever one million incremental sales in just 11 months for the first time," the company said.
Exports during the month grew 28 percent to 30,144 units as against 23,520 units in February 2017. Commenting on the performance, HMSI Senior VP, Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said, "This sales momentum & trust of customers in Honda 2-Wheelers India will add new wind beneath our wings as we enter the next financial year."
Hero MotoCorp sales up 20% at 6,29,597 units in February
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp's February sales is up by 20 percent at 6,29,597 units.
The company had sold 5,24,766 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. "This sales performance by Hero MotoCorp has been driven by strong growth in scooters, in addition to the continued momentum across the range of its motorcycle brands," it added.
Suzuki Motorcycle India February sales at 52,083 units
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) reported its February total sales at 52,083 units. The company said it has breached the 5 lakh milestone for the first-time ever within a financial year.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has clocked 46,147 units in domestic sales and 5,936 units in exports during the month. This performance represents a domestic YoY growth of 37.2 percent and an overall growth of 29.3 percent, it said in a statement.
"Backed by a robust product portfolio that is leveraging from the paradigm shift in customer preference towards premium motorcycles and premium scooters, we are now geared up towards ending the financial year on a strong note, and build on this foundation for future-growth," Suzuki Motorcycle India EVP, Sales and Marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.
Hero MotoCorp February auto sales stands at 6.29 lakh units.
Royal Enfield February auto sales:
The total Royal Enfield sales is at 73,077 units, which is a 25 percent raise year-on-year (YoY). The total Royal Enfield exports are at 1,723 units, a 1 percent raise YoY.
Eicher February auto sales 2018:
Eicher Motors total VE commercial vehicle (CV) sales are up 25.3 percent at 6,889 units Vs 5,499 units YoY
SML Isuzu February AutoSales:
Total sales down 15.7 percent at 965 units as opposed to 1,145 units year-on-year.
Suzuki Motorcycle aimed one million sales by 2020
Suzuki Motor Corp, which is witnessing fastest growth globally in the segment here, would continue to invest and strengthen its product portfolio in the Indian market.Suzuki Motorcycle India (SMIPL), the wholly-owned two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corp, is aiming to achieve one million units annual sales by 2020.
Suzuki Motor Corp, which is witnessing fastest growth globally in the segment here, would continue to invest and strengthen its product portfolio in the Indian market.SMIPL is witnessing a year-on-year growth of 40 percent in the Indian market and would strengthen its portfolio in scooter and 150 CC motorcycle segments every year.
"We now have growth drivers to help us achieve our target of clocking one million sales by 2020," said SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida.As per its strategy to focus on "premium and performance" segment, SMIPL launched Burgman Street, a 125 CC scooter at Auto Expo.
SIAM data showed a 18% drop in 125cc-150cc domestic bike sales
Motorcycles having a cubic capacity of 125cc to 150cc saw a 18.43 percent year-on-year drop in domestic sales for the fiscal up to January, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
Close to 920,567 were sold in the ten months up untill January, with 1.09 million units solds in the same period for the past fiscal year.Consumers preffered more powerful bikes having an engine displacement greater than 150cc, and scooters, due to greater urbanisation and more women riders.
February auto sales of Atul Auto
Atul Auto reports total sales going up by 26.5 percent with 3,621 units sold as opposed to 2,862 units year-on-year (YoY)
