Auto sales Feb 2018: Auto majors post double-digit sales growth, momentum continues

A quick recap of the two-wheeler segment:

In two-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto reported 31 percent jump in total sales at 3,57,883 units in February against 2,73,513 units in the same month last year. Overall domestic sales increased 35 percent to 2,14,023 units against 1,59,109 units in February last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, reported 25 percent growth in total sales at 73,077 units in February. The company had sold 58,439 units in February last year.

TVS Motor Company's domestic two-wheeler sales increased 33.5 percent to 2,30,353 units as against 1,72,611 units in the year-ago month.

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today reported a 20 percent increase in sales at 6,29,597 units in February 2018. The company had sold 5,24,766 units in the corresponding month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

