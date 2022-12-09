 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Auto retail sales grow 26% in November on festive, wedding push

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 09, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

November sales are the highest on record, barring March 2020, when numbers were higher due to BS-6 transition. All categories of vehicles logged double-digit growth last month.

Pic used for representation purpose (Image Credit: Pixabay)

After growing by over 50 percent in October 2022 on a year-on-year basis,  automobile retail sales increased by 26 percent with 23,80,465 vehicles going off showrooms in November, according to data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Nearly 18,93,647 vehicles across segments were sold in the same month last year.

Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PVs), tractors and commercial vehicles (CVs) saw a growth of 24 percent, 80 percent, 21 percent, 57 percent and 33 percent respectively, as per FADA.

The total two-wheelers sales were up by 23.61 percent at 1847,708 units as against 1494,797 units in the same month last year. The total number of PV retailed was also up by 21.31 percent at 300,922 units as against 248,052 sold in November 2021. CVs off-take also went up by 32.80 percent at 79,369 units as compared to 59,765 units sold in November, as per the data shown below.

FADA claims that the "baton was passed" by the positive run of festive sales to the ‘Great Indian Wedding Season (from 14th November to 14th December)’ where around 32 lakh weddings are being solemnised across the country.

FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania also revealed that November 2022 has clocked highest retails in the history of the Indian automobile industry with March 2020 being an exception when retail sales were higher due to BS-4 to BS-6 transition.