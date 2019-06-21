App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Auto industry united in seeking GST rate cut on vehicles: SIAM

Wadhera further said in addition to the reduced demand today, new safety and emission norms that would come into play in the next few months would further drive up the cost of vehicles, leading to further pressure on demand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said June 21 all its members are totally united in seeking a reduction in the GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on vehicles.

Reacting to media reports that some leaders of the auto industry do not agree to the proposal for GST reduction on vehicles, SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said all the players in the passenger car, commercial vehicle as well as two and three-wheeler manufacturers are united in seeking lower GST on vehicles.

A media report on June 20 quoted Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava, who opposed the demand for GST cut stating the government cannot afford to reduce taxes.

Close

"The automotive industry is currently facing a daunting challenge of a deep slowdown that urgently needs some form of stimulus from government to supplement the efforts being made by the industry in reversing the industry fortunes towards positive performance," he said in a statement.

related news

Even in the past, the government has offered stimulus to propel growth and it has reversed the growth in the positive direction, Wadhera added.

He further said in addition to the reduced demand today, new safety and emission norms that would come into play in the next few months would further drive up the cost of vehicles, leading to further pressure on demand.

"A reduction in the GST rates would go a long way in maintaining the price competitiveness of the industry and boosting the consumer demand," Wadhera said.

Stating that the auto industry is looking up to the government to provide urgent support to overcome this trying period, he said SIAM is seeking support from the government in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Economy #Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.