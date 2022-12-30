 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Auto industry seeks thrust on govt capex, sops for EVs and rationalisation of duty structure

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Automakers are not expecting any relief for ICE vehicles but want the government to spur demand while EV makers are seeking standardization of battery voltages, an extension of Fame II and correction of inverted duty structure

Pic Credit: Pixabay

Amid Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding pre-Budget consultations with various industry bodies, the automobile industry is seeking a growth-oriented Budget, sops for electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and rationalisation of tax structure, among other demands.

Vinod Aggarwal, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) CEO and SIAM President, said, “The government should continue the growth-oriented projects for which it had earmarked Rs 750,000 crore last year. Now since the government’s revenues are also going up, its affordability will also be better. Additionally, the government should take some steps to boost consumption in the rural economy.”

In the last Budget, Sitharaman had raised the outlay for capital expenditure by a sharp 35.4 percent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore for the financial year 2023 from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22.

Martin Schwenk, CEO & MD at Mercedes-Benz India, too expects the government to continue capex on infrastructural projects and pursue the push for green mobility, especially expediting the charging infrastructure creation across the country. In his view, the policies encouraging e-mobility adoption should be long-term, steady and continue till the industry gains a critical mass.

Over the last few years, the industry faced multiple roadblocks such as semiconductor shortage, BS-VI emission norms implementation, pandemic-induced restrictions, unbridled commodity price increases, fuel price hikes, rise in insurance costs, etc. Just like last year’s Budget, it hopes there could be some ‘rationalisation of GST rates’, ‘relief in personal income tax’, and ‘reduction of (import) duties’ to create additional demand for vehicles.

Schwenk from Mercedes Benz India feels that the luxury car industry has a significant value contribution to the GDP and he wishes for a rationalised duty structure and GST to remain high on priority. “A reconsideration of the current taxation and continued efforts to establish FTAs (free-trade agreements) with major economic markets for long-term growth is highly wished for,” he noted.