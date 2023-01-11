 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors looks to expand electric car portfolio, add pricier models

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The company showcased 12 cars, including five electric models, and 14 trucks, including ones powered by hydrogen fuel cells, as it looks to deepen its clean vehicle push.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors plans to expand its electric car portfolio with new models and higher price points, its managing director said on Wednesday, as it looks to cement its lead as the top selling electric vehicle (EV) company in India.

The carmaker will also offer a choice of ranges for its EVs so it can address the needs of multiple buyers, including shorter ranges for city use, Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its EV subsidiary told Reuters on the sidelines of India's Auto Expo car show.

"Customer needs are getting very individualistic. Going ahead we will maintain our growth momentum and work towards further strengthening our portfolio," said Chandra.

The company showcased 12 cars, including five electric models, and 14 trucks, including ones powered by hydrogen fuel cells, as it looks to deepen its clean vehicle push.

The cars included electric versions of its popular Harrier and Sierra SUVs as well as a concept car based on its new electric vehicle platform which is expected to be launched in late 2025, Chandra said.

With sales of 50,000 electric cars, Tata dominates India's EV market, helped by government subsidies and high import tariffs, and has outlined plans to launch 10 electric models by March 2026.