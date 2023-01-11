 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX: All you need to know about the car

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

The Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience & connected features with Dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its Concept SUV 'EVX', to hit markets by 2025

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on January 11 displayed the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023.

With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation, according to a press release from the company.

Here are top 5 things to know about latest Concept Electric SUV eVX:


“Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025," Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said.

"At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

The specifications for the Concept Electric SUV eVX are as follows:
• Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm
• Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform
• Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology
• Driving Range: up to 550km

“For over four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the joy of mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. Along with our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, we remain highly optimistic and committed to the long-term growth story of India. With specific emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, technologies, investments and set up new facilities in India," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.