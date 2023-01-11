Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX: All you need to know about the car

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on January 11 displayed the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the Auto Expo 2023.

With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation, according to a press release from the company.

Here are top 5 things to know about latest Concept Electric SUV eVX:



Concept Electric SUV eVX reveals Maruti Suzuki’s bold plan towards electric mobility in India.



Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Concept eVX is underpinned by a ground-up all-electric platform that will spawn a range of future EVs.



The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding high-seating.



The Concept Electric SUV eVX will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550km of driving range.



Rs 100 billion investment committed by Suzuki Motor Corporation for production of BEVs and batteries in India.

Watch the launch here:

“Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025," Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said.

"At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries.”

The specifications for the Concept Electric SUV eVX are as follows:

• Dimensions: L x W x H: 4,300mm x 1,800mm x 1,600mm

• Platform: All-new dedicated EV platform

• Battery Capacity: 60kWh battery pack with safe battery technology

• Driving Range: up to 550km

“For over four decades, Maruti Suzuki has been spreading the joy of mobility in India and fulfilling the aspirations of millions of Indian families. Along with our parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, we remain highly optimistic and committed to the long-term growth story of India. With specific emphasis on Atmanirbhar Bharat, we have committed ourselves to bring new products, technologies, investments and set up new facilities in India," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

"We believe in exploring a full spectrum of technologies like hybrids, CNG, bio-CNG, ethanol and electric to support Government of India’s twin objective of reducing oil-import bill and Carbon Net Zero by 2070. Our approach towards electric vehicles is holistic with scale and localisation. The Concept eVX is Suzuki’s first global strategic Electric Vehicle, and I am excited that it debuts here in India. It brings exciting urban SUV styling through its sharp design language and as a Battery Electric Vehicle it purposefully reinforces our commitment to environment friendliness and sustainability,” Takeuchi said. He also said that the electric concept SUV eVX wil reach market by 2025. The eVX bears Suzuki’s signature SUV and is designed with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance. The Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience and connected features with dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology. The concept eVX is a part of Suzuki’s vision for the future of developing EVs to contribute to the company’s mission of sustainability in India and around the world, the release further stated. The company has displayed an array of 16 vehicles at the Auto Expo, including the Grand Vitara, XL6, Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, WagonR Flex Fuel, Baleno, and Swift.

Moneycontrol News

