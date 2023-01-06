Auto Expo 2023: Chinese OEM participation whittles down amid border tensions

Chinese smartphone makers have captured the Indian market but the domestic automobile market has turned out to be a different ball game with the presence of Chinese players thinning out over the last few years.

This is evident from this year's Auto Expo where the participation of Chinese companies has dropped to only two -- MG Motor and BYD.

During the last Auto Expo 2020, top Chinese carmakers such as SAIC Motor Corp-owned MG, Great Wall Motors and Haima Automobile had made their debut. Since then, Great Wall has shelved its plans to enter India, while Haima Automobile has kept its plans in abeyance.

“In the last Expo, Great Wall Motors hogged the limelight and MG was there on a grander scale. This time their participation will be less. The number of brands will be less,” said Puneet Gupta, Auto Analyst at S&P Automotive.

Following a military stand-off with China in 2020, the $5 billion of Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in the auto sector worth $5 billion are yet to be approved by the Indian government, leading to a gradual decline in the number of automakers from the neighbouring nation.

Industry analysts said during the last Expo, the relations between the two countries were relatively good and Chinese companies were exploring India not only as the next investment destination but also as an export hub. But now they have moved their investments away from India to Thailand, ASEAN and other markets, according to analysts.

“If the relations between both the countries had been good, a lot of new Chinese OEMs would have come. Like what you have seen at the Thailand Expo because they are more into electric vehicles. But in India, the situation is very different. Chinese companies have either exited India or have no plans to invest in India, at least in the mid term. Now because of this, we will see a drastic drop in the participation by the Chinese OEMs.” Gupta of S&P Automotive said. Existing participants don’t consider themselves Chinese SAIC-owned MG Motor India will be unveiling its Air EV at the Expo. This is in addition to showcasing the Marvel R e-SUV and the MG4 EV at the event. However, the company wishes to market its products in the country as a British automaker rather than a Chinese-owned entity. A company official on condition of anonymity said, “MG is basically a British automotive marquee owned by a Chinese entity. It is very similar to Jaguar and Land Rover brands, which are known for their British origins though owned by an Indian entity (Tata Motors). We hope to leverage the brand’s British heritage.” Chinese carmaker BYD, which is participating in the Auto Expo for the first time, will showcase its already-launched Atto3 and EV6 models. The company considers its product global than from any specific country. Sanjay Gopala Krishnan, Senior Vice President, BYD India, said, “Auto Expo is an ideal platform not just for showcasing our product lines but also for demonstrating our EV technologies to prospective customers.” When asked about marketing a Chinese brand, he said, “It is a global brand owned by a global investor Warren Buffett. That is the reason it is doing well globally and we will replicate that success in India as well.”

