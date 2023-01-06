 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023: Chinese OEM participation whittles down amid border tensions

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 06, 2023 / 06:44 AM IST

Only MG Motor and BYD taking part in the upcoming Auto Show in NCR this month as most of the proposed Chinese investment in India is stalled or put on hold

Chinese auto company Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) has showcased more than 10 different models. It includes the world’s cheapest fully electric vehicle, the R1. It is available with either a 28.5kWh, or a 33kWh battery pack with top speed of 164kmph. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Chinese smartphone makers have captured the Indian market but the domestic automobile market has turned out to be a different ball game with the presence of Chinese players thinning out over the last few years.

This is evident from this year's Auto Expo where the participation of Chinese companies has dropped to only two -- MG Motor and BYD.

During the last Auto Expo 2020, top Chinese carmakers such as SAIC Motor Corp-owned MG, Great Wall Motors and Haima Automobile had made their debut. Since then, Great Wall has shelved its plans to enter India, while Haima Automobile has kept its plans in abeyance.

“In the last Expo, Great Wall Motors hogged the limelight and MG was there on a grander scale. This time their participation will be less. The number of brands will be less,” said Puneet Gupta, Auto Analyst at S&P Automotive.

Following a military stand-off with China in 2020, the $5 billion of Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects in the auto sector worth $5 billion are yet to be approved by the Indian government, leading to a gradual decline in the number of automakers from the neighbouring nation.

Industry analysts said during the last Expo, the relations between the two countries were relatively good and Chinese companies were exploring India not only as the next investment destination but also as an export hub. But now they have moved their investments away from India to Thailand, ASEAN and other markets, according to analysts.