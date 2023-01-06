 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Auto Expo 2023 | All you need to know about India's biggest Motown event in January

Avishek Banerjee
Jan 06, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

About 45 vehicle makers, including Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and BYD and EV firms, will showcase a bevy of new cars, concept vehicles and two-wheelers at Auto Expo in NCR in January

The ‘Auto Expo-Motor Show’, the biggest Motown jamboree in India, is back after three years, including one year break due to the pandemic. The 16th edition of the biennial event, organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), would be held at Greater Noida, National Capital Region from January 11 to 18.

The event was scheduled to be held in 2022 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19-related disruptions. The last Auto Show was held in February at the same venue in 2020.

What to expect?
Auto Expo 2023 will see the participation of 70 exhibitors, including 45 vehicle manufacturers from different segments. While the product lines are yet to be firmed up by exhibitors, they will display an array of cars, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, concept vehicles, commercial vehicles (trucks and buses), vintage cars, tyres and tubes, auto lubricants, etc.

There may also be some live demonstrations of automotive design and technology, engineering and IT by automobile companies, institutions, universities, etc. Financial institutions and auto insurance companies will also participate in the Expo.

Key auto manufacturing companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia, MG, BYD, Toyota etc, are expected to showcase some spectacular concept cars and production-ready models at the event. There will also be a wider display of electric vehicles by traditional players as well as startups.

Where and when?
Just like the previous edition, the venue remains the same at the India Expo Mart, which is located near JP Golf Course in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Auto Expo-Component Show, which is dedicated to the auto component industry, will also be held concurrently at Pragati Maidan, Delhi.