Auto Expo Components 2023 | 'Cross-pollination of technology between the West and Far East in India essential to build a robust supply chain': Sona Comstar's Sunjay Kapur

Pavan Lall
Jan 08, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

Ahead of the Auto Expo Components 2023, from January 12-15, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, Sona Comstar CEO-MD and ACMA president talks about how electric vehicles are transforming manufacturing, the need for light-weighting, and global supply.

Sunjay Kapur, CEO and MD, Sona Comstar, and ACMA president.

Auto-component company Sona Comstar, which has a market cap of over Rs 25,000 crore, reported a quarterly profit of Rs 93 crore, showing a growth of 5 percent compared to the second quarter last year.

For the first half of the year, its revenue grew by 15 percent to Rs 1,247 crore. The company specialises in making precision forged gears for the global markets and also designs mission-critical automotive systems and components to original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"Cross-pollination of technology between the West and the and the Far East in India is essential to make sure the supply chain is robust enough for volumes that we need to reach," says Sunjay Kapur, chairman of the Gurugram-headquartered global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the US, Mexico, and China.

In an interview, Kapur, who is also the president of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), discusses how the rise of electric vehicles is transforming manufacturing, what his strategy is for the Sona Comstar group and why "light-weighting" will continue to be a factor for the mobility industry. Edited excerpts:

Given that you’re a build-to-design component maker what new trends are you seeing courtesy your OEM-partners?

If you talk about us in specific, in terms of departure, we make starter motors and that business will transform to traction motors very quickly. Because starter motors will not exist in a battery electric vehicle (BEV). Starter motors is basically you press a button to switch the car on. While a traction motor is really a motor that goes into an electric vehicle, and drives the vehicle. It is its heart. We also do a lot of two- and three-wheeler electric motors. In our gear business or our forging business, we've really gone up the value chain from a pure play-gear manufacturer to a differential manufacturer. We've taken our gear, which is the heart of the technology, and built a differential around it, as opposed to supplying the gear to a differential manufacturer. We're going out and buying the casting, machining it, putting the gears in, putting a final drive and then shipping it out as a differential to both ICE (internal combustion engines) as well as electric vehicles. Now, the torque requirements change with the electric vehicle and ICE, however, the differential itself exists, because the function of differentials exists in both the ICE and an electric vehicle. I would go back to the '90s, when Mahindra gave the auto-component industry an opportunity to design. When the Scorpio was built, we were all put into a phase or into a programme where we made or built our own designs for the Mahindra Scorpio. That's when we moved from the build-to-design industry. And that's really what's helped us remain, sort of, ahead of the curve in terms of design, R&D and all the investments we made into it.