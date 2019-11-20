Australia's Telstra rules out investment in India's telecom sector: Report

Australia’s largest telecom company Telstra has ruled out investment in India, saying there are already several players in the sector.

“There are significant players and we wouldn’t want to be an investor to build a network in India. We do serve India through submarine cable network for international traffic and also service some enterprise customers,” Telstra’s chief executive Andrew Penn told BusinessLine.

Penn stressed on the need for a healthy and economically successful telecom industry, particularly in countries where spectrum pricing was not viable.

“I would encourage policy-makers, the government, politicians and the regulators to look at the telecom industry through the lens of making it economically viable, and generate employment,” Penn said.

Governments should take measures to ensure that the telecom sector is a viable business so that it attracts investment and aid innovation, he said.

Penn also highlighted that an industry will not encourage investment if it cannot generate enough return of capital.

Penn was made the comments in Bengaluru while visiting Telstra’s innovation and capability centre. The centre, Telstra’s largest outside Australia, will boost the company’s capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence.