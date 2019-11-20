Australia's Telstra rules out investment in India's telecom sector: Report

Telstra CEO Andrew Penn stresses on the need for a healthy and economically successful telecom industry, particularly in countries where spectrum pricing is not viable.
Australia’s largest telecom company Telstra has ruled out investment in India, saying there are already several players in the sector.
“There are significant players and we wouldn’t want to be an investor to build a network in India. We do serve India through submarine cable network for international traffic and also service some enterprise customers,” Telstra’s chief executive Andrew Penn told BusinessLine.
Penn stressed on the need for a healthy and economically successful telecom industry, particularly in countries where spectrum pricing was not viable.
“I would encourage policy-makers, the government, politicians and the regulators to look at the telecom industry through the lens of making it economically viable, and generate employment,” Penn said.
Governments should take measures to ensure that the telecom sector is a viable business so that it attracts investment and aid innovation, he said.
Penn also highlighted that an industry will not encourage investment if it cannot generate enough return of capital.
Penn was made the comments in Bengaluru while visiting Telstra’s innovation and capability centre. The centre, Telstra’s largest outside Australia, will boost the company’s capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence.At present, 500 people work at Telstra’s Bengaluru centre. The company plans to take this number to 2,000 in a couple of years, Penn said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.