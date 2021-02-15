Crown Resorts money laundering case: CEO Ken Barton resigns

Representative image

Ken Barton, Chief Executive Officer of Australia's Crown Resorts has stepped down following allegations of money laundering within the casinos.

In a statement, the Melbourne-based casino said Barton will leave immediately and will be replaced by Helen Coonan as executive chairman until the board oversees a search for a new CEO, according to a Bloomberg report.

Earlier in February, former judge Patricia Bergin had said Barton didn’t have the skills for the job. Following his departure, the new CEO Helen Coonan will have the added responsibility to find a path out of a crisis for Crown which is already facing regulatory pressure at its main operations in Melbourne and Perth.

"The board is determined to maintain the momentum as Crown takes significant steps to improve our governance, compliance and culture. I will continue to lead on the implementation of Crown’s ambitious reform program,” Bloomberg quoted Crown as saying.

In her report after a year-long inquiry for the state gaming watchdog in New South Wales, Bergin had recommended an overhaul of Crown before the firm began its gaming operations at its new A$2.2 billion Sydney casino. However, the New South Wales gaming regulator, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority is likely to consider the report at a board meeting scheduled for February 17.

In her report, the former judge had quoted that Barton 'is no match for what is needed at the helm of a casino licensee'. A day after the report was released, both the board nominees of Crown’s biggest shareholder -- James Packer and Director Andrew Demetriou had resigned.

During the probe, Barton had disclosed that Crown hadn’t analysed the accounts which were reportedly used by money launderers. He also said he was unaware for years that a major junket operator had a cash desk at Crown’s Melbourne casino, despite the setup posing a money-laundering risk.

Bergin in her report said Barton demonstrated a serious lack of judgement. "His problems will not be cured by the appointment of people expert in the field who report to him,” she added.