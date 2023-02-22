 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Australia tells Twitter, Google to give information on handling online child abuse

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

The action by the country's e-safety commissioner keeps a spotlight on the anti-exploitation practices at Twitter under the ownership of billionaire Elon Musk, who called child protection his top priority while also laying off more than half its employees since taking over last October.

An Australian regulator has sent legal letters to Twitter and Google telling them to hand over information about their efforts to stop online child abuse, drawing them into a crackdown that has already put pressure on other global tech firms.

The action by the country's e-safety commissioner keeps a spotlight on the anti-exploitation practices at Twitter under the ownership of billionaire Elon Musk, who called child protection his top priority while also laying off more than half its employees since taking over last October.

"With Elon Musk declaring child sexual abuse a top priority, this is an opportunity for him to explain what he is indeed doing," e-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant told Reuters in an interview, referring to several of Musk's tweets.

She said it was in Twitter's interests to show that it was acting effectively to eradicate child sexual abuse material, otherwise advertisers could turn away from the company.