English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Australia PM says Quad meet to discuss Indo-Pacific, COVID-19, climate change

Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Indo-Pacific will also be discussed as the group plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India.

Reuters
March 12, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the first meeting of the leaders of "Quad" countries would discuss security challenges across the Indo-Pacific, climate change and efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan will hold an online meeting on Saturday early morning Australia time in what Morrison said will be "an historical moment".

"It will be in the wee small hours of tomorrow morning but I can assure you I'll be bright-eyed as we engage in what will be an incredibly important gathering for Australia," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

"There have been many other meetings, but when governments come together at the highest level, this shows a whole new level of cooperation to create a new anchor for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

India, United States, Japan and Australia are members of the Quad, an informal group that Washington has been promoting to work as a potential bulwark against China's increasing political, commercial and military activity in the Indo-Pacific, diplomats say.

Close

Related stories

The virtual engagement is expected to last for about two hours and lay the groundwork for an in-person meeting later in the year, a senior US official told Reuters earlier this week.

Morrison said the talks will also include plans to achieve net zero emission targets into the future as countries in the region move to a new energy economy.

Efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Indo-Pacific will also be discussed as the group plans to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India.
Reuters
TAGS: #Australia #Current Affairs #India #Japan #Quad #United States #World News
first published: Mar 12, 2021 07:48 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.