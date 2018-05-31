Australia firm ties with Indian PSUs for R&D collaboration

An Australian company has signed an agreement with two Indian public-sector undertakings (PSUs) to develop the firm's low emission iron-and-steel process via an integrated plant in India, the largest-ever joint research and development (R&D) collaboration between the two countries, according to a statement.

The agreement signed by Melbourne-based Environmental Clean Technologies (ECT) with NLC India Ltd and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) yesterday, will focus on commercialising ECT's two proprietary technologies -- Matmor and Coldry, the ECT said in a statement.

The agreement entails two phases, starting with an 35-million dollars R&D phase that would be funded by the Indian partners. It aims to scale up ECT's two technologies to deliver an integrated pilot plant capable of producing 2 tonnes of metal per hour, it said.

Following successful R&D outcomes, phase II involves commercial expansion, targeting an integrated steel-making facility with a proposed capacity of 500,000-tonne per annum and an estimated cost of 300 million dollars.

The partners will then assess opportunities for global commercial expansion based on market assessment at that time, the statement said, adding that the parties were on track to deliver the sub-agreements by August.

A team comprising senior officials of NMDC and NLCIL attended a ceremony in Canberra yesterday to sign the deal with ECT chairman Glenn Fozard in the presence of the Indian High Commissioner to Australia, A M Gondane.

"Today marks a significant milestone on the journey which, all going to plan, will see the commissioning of our Coldry-Matmor pilot plant in India by the end of 2019,'' ECT chairman Fozard said.

P Selvakumar, NLCIL director of projects and planning, said, "We want to use our lignite for alternative purposes. We want to dry the lignite. Coldry is a good technology for transforming lignite. When discussing lignite use with NMDC, we saw the opportunity to work together to achieve iron-ore reduction as well, adding higher value to our resource through new applications." If the pilot plant is successful, it can be taken to commercial scale, said Narendra K Nanda, NMDC director (Technical).

The Indian High Commissioner welcomed the collaboration and highlighted the importance of the project to addressing the challenges faced by India.