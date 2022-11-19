 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia eyes digital services pact with India

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

Australia is keen on improved access for service suppliers, and modern investor protection to increase investor confidence and drive investment, with appropriate safeguards for governments' rights to regulate.

Australia is eyeing a pact on digital services as part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with India as the two countries aim to upgrade the bilateral relationship.

Watts was in India to attend the Bengaluru Tech Summit and represent Australia at the Third Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

"Next on the agenda is the comprehensive economic and trade agreement, and one of the things that we explore is digital services," Tim Watts, Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs told reporters here.

According to the Australian government's India Economic Strategy to 2035, an agreement could facilitate digital trade by including modern and forward-looking rules that support the use of digital tools to enable trade.

Experts believe that the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement would present a unique opportunity for the two countries to strengthen their digital trade relationship.