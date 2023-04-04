 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia bans TikTok from federal government devices

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement on Tuesday that based on intelligence and security agencies' advice, that ban would come into effect as soon as practicable.

Australia has become the last of the Five Eyes security partners to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok from its federal government's devices.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement on Tuesday that based on intelligence and security agencies' advice, that ban would come into effect as soon as practicable.

The so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners -- the United States, Canada, Britain and New Zealand -- have taken similar steps.

TikTok objected to the decision.