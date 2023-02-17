 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Australia all out for 263 in their first innings against India in Delhi

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with an enterprising 81, while Peter Handscomb made 72 not out.

Australia were all out for 263 in their first innings on day one of the second test against India in New Delhi on Friday.

Mohammed Shami (4-60) was pick of the Indian bowlers while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece.

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory in the series opener in Nagpur.

