    Australia all out for 263 in their first innings against India in Delhi

    Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with an enterprising 81, while Peter Handscomb made 72 not out.

    Reuters
    February 17, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

    Australia were all out for 263 in their first innings on day one of the second test against India in New Delhi on Friday.

    Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with an enterprising 81, while Peter Handscomb made 72 not out.

    Mohammed Shami (4-60) was pick of the Indian bowlers while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece.

    India are 1-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory in the series opener in Nagpur.

