 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Aurobindo unit, Evive Biotech ink licensing pact to commercialise CIN treatment product in US

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST

The product, a novel dimeric G-CSF long-acting fusion protein without pegylation, is currently under late-stage review by the US Food and Drug Administration for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its unit has entered into a licensing pact with Evive Biotech to commercialise Ryzneuta in the US market.

The product, a novel dimeric G-CSF long-acting fusion protein without pegylation, is currently under late-stage review by the US Food and Drug Administration for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).

In addition to the US health regulator, Evive's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA), and New Drug Application (NDA) for Ryzneuta are currently under review by European and Chinese regulators.

Neutropenia is a common side-effect of chemotherapy and is a condition characterised by low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infection.

The licensing pact has been inked between Evive and Acrotech Biopharma (Acrotech), a New Jersey-based and wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Evive will be responsible for the ongoing development, manufacturing, registration, and supply of Ryzneuta, while Acrotech will use its sales and commercialisation capabilities to market and distribute the product in the US, it added.