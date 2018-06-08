App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma shares jump over 4% on USFDA nod for heartburn drug

In terms of equity volume, 2.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)
Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose by over 4 per cent today after the company said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture Omeprazole delayed-release tablets, used in the treatment of frequent heartburn. The stock gained 4.42 per cent to settle at Rs 571.95 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.43 per cent to Rs 577.50.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 4.24 per cent to close at Rs 571.

In terms of equity volume, 2.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on http://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/pharmaceuticals/aurobindopharma/AP BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

"The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Omeprazole Delayed-Release tablets OTC, 20mg. The product will be launched in June 2018," Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:45 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Current Affairs

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.