Aurobindo Pharma shares jump over 4% on USFDA nod for heartburn drug

Aurobindo Pharma-Natrol acquisition | Year: December 2014 | Deal size: USD 132.5 million Objective: To foray into nutraceuticals in US. Result: The acquisition turned profitable from the second year with revenue from the acquired business increasing by over 12 percent CAGR over FY15-17. Natrol continues to be a stable growth contributor for Aurobindo’s OTC franchise. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose by over 4 per cent today after the company said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture Omeprazole delayed-release tablets, used in the treatment of frequent heartburn. The stock gained 4.42 per cent to settle at Rs 571.95 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.43 per cent to Rs 577.50.

At NSE, shares of the company rose by 4.24 per cent to close at Rs 571.

In terms of equity volume, 2.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on http://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/pharmaceuticals/aurobindopharma/AP BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

"The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Omeprazole Delayed-Release tablets OTC, 20mg. The product will be launched in June 2018," Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing