Aurobindo Pharma shares jump over 4% on USFDA nod for heartburn drug

In terms of equity volume, 2.57 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rose by over 4 per cent today after the company said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture Omeprazole delayed-release tablets, used in the treatment of frequent heartburn. The stock gained 4.42 per cent to settle at Rs 571.95 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5.43 per cent to Rs 577.50.
At NSE, shares of the company rose by 4.24 per cent to close at Rs 571.
