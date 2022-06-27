Aurobindo Pharma receives 'warning letter' from SEBI over USFDA audit row

Drug-maker Aurobindo Pharma on June 27 informed the stock exchanges that it has received a "warning letter" from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over the row involving the audit by the United States' Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its unit in Hyderabad.

The market regulator, in its letter to Aurobindo Pharma dated June 24, said the company did not disclose all the details related to the USFDA action.

"From the disclosures made by the company, it was observed that the company had disclosed very limited and restricted information," stated the SEBI letter, a copy of which was attached by Aurobindo Pharma in its latest regulatory filing.

The company had, notably, issued a corporate announcement on November 10 last year to inform that the USFDA has conducted an inspection at its "Unit 1", an API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) manufacturing

facility, in Hyderabad between August 2 and August 12, 2021.

In another announcement, on January 14 this year, Aurobindo Pharma had informed that it had received a warning letter from the American drug regulator in connection to the inspection that was carried out its Hyderabad-based facility in August 2021.

SEBI, in its letter, noted that the only fact which Aurobindo Pharma disclosed was "that a warning letter was received from USFDA".

"The company did not disclose the details on the reason and the non-compliance/aberration observed, for which the warning was issued," it added.

