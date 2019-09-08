App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 2k bottles of lipid-lowering tablets from US

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc is recalling 2,352/1,000 count bottles of Simvastatin tablets USP 40 mg manufactured by Aurolife Pharma LLC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The US arm of drug major Aurobindo Pharma is recalling 2,352 bottles of lipid-lowering Simvastatin tablets from the American market, the latest enforcement report of the US health regulator said.

Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc is recalling 2,352/1,000 count bottles of Simvastatin tablets USP 40 mg manufactured by Aurolife Pharma LLC, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said its Enforcement Report.

The voluntary ongoing nationwide recall is a class III recall, it added.

Close

The product was distributed nationwide by three major distributors who may have further distributed the product, the report said.

related news

The reason for recall is "Labeling; incorrect or missing lot and/or exp date; some bottles labeled with lot number 05318054B instead of 05318034B," it added.

As per the USFDA, a class III recall is initiated in a situation "in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 8, 2019 10:48 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.