App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 28, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net dips marginally to Rs 528 cr

Aurobindo Pharma today reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 528.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 532.5 crore during the same period of 2016-17 fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aurobindo Pharma today reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 528.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 532.5 crore during the same period of 2016-17 fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 4,049.1 crore for the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 3,641.6 crore in the similar period of 2016-17 fiscal, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,423.2 crore, up 5.3 percent, from Rs 2,301.7 crore in 2016-17.

Revenue from operations during the year rose to Rs 16,499.8 crore as compared with Rs 15,089.9 crore in 2016-17.

"The company has reported a healthy growth in revenues and profitability in FY18, led by improvement in most of the markets," Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan said.

The company continues to ramp up investment in differentiated and speciality product portfolio, he added.

"Our execution strength and pipeline evolution will drive growth for the future," Govindarajan said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma today ended 1.87 percent up at Rs 605.10 apiece on the BSE.

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.