Aurobindo Pharma MD N Govindarajan resigns

N Govindarajan, the managing director of Aurobindo Pharma, has submitted his resignation, the pharmaceutical firm said in a regulatory filing on October 1.

The company noted that Govindarajan has decided to step down due to "personal reasons". His resignation, which has been accepted by the Board of Directors, will come into effect from the close of business on December 31, 2021, it added.

"The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the remarkable contribution made by N. Govindarajan during his tenure with the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," Aurobindo Pharma said.

The company's board has also taken note of the appointment of S Damodharan as chief operating officer (COO) for the API vertical.

Damodharan is a chemical engineer with 32 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector and worked with major pharmaceutical companies in the API business. "He is responsible for API plant operations and other related functions," it said.

The board has further taken note of the appointment of P Yugandhar as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business, Aurobindo Pharma informed the stock exchanges.

Yugandhar, who holds a masters degree in management studies from BITS Pilani, has around 29 years of experience in supply chain management and supporting global markets in reputed MNC pharma companies, it added.