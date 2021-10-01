MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Aurobindo Pharma MD N Govindarajan resigns

Govindarajan has stepped down as the MD due to "personal reasons", the company said, adding that his resignation would come into effect on December 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 09:16 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

N Govindarajan, the managing director of Aurobindo Pharma, has submitted his resignation, the pharmaceutical firm said in a regulatory filing on October 1.

The company noted that Govindarajan has decided to step down due to "personal reasons". His resignation, which has been accepted by the Board of Directors, will come into effect from the close of business on December 31, 2021, it added.

"The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the remarkable contribution made by N. Govindarajan during his tenure with the Company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours," Aurobindo Pharma said.

The company's board has also taken note of the appointment of S Damodharan as chief operating officer (COO) for the API vertical.

Damodharan is a chemical engineer with 32 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector and worked with major pharmaceutical companies in the API business. "He is responsible for API plant operations and other related functions," it said.

Close

Related stories

The board has further taken note of the appointment of P Yugandhar as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business, Aurobindo Pharma informed the stock exchanges.

Yugandhar, who holds a masters degree in management studies from BITS Pilani, has around 29 years of experience in supply chain management and supporting global markets in reputed MNC pharma companies, it added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aurobindo Pharma #business news #Companies
first published: Oct 1, 2021 09:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.