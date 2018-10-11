App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for infections treatment drug

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin oral suspension 100 mg /5 mL and 200 mg/5 mL, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for its Azithromycin oral suspension used for treatment of infections.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Azithromycin oral suspension 100 mg /5 mL and 200 mg/5 mL, Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer Inc's Zithromax oral suspension, it added.

"The product will be launched in November 2018," Aurobindo Pharma said.

Azithromycin oral suspension is indicated for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate infections, it added.

According to IQVIA, the approved product has an estimated market size of USD 71 million for the 12 months ending August 2018, Aurobindo Pharma said.

The company now has a total of 386 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals (357 final approvals including 19 from Aurolife Pharma LLC and 29 tentative approvals) from the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading at Rs 773.75 per scrip on the BSE, down by 0.58 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 01:44 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #BSE #Business #Companies #USFDA

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.