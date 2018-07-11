App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for infection treatment drug

The approval has been granted in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, and the product will be launched this month, Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Azithromycin tablets, used for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate infections, in the US market.

The approval has been granted in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, and the product will be launched this month, Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The approved product is generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc's Zithromax tablet, it added.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said, the approved product has an estimated market size of USD 132 million for the 12 months ending May 2018.

Aurobindo Pharma currently has a total of 337 ANDA approvals (344 final approvals including 17 from Aurolife Pharma and 35 tentative approvals) from the US.

Stock of Aurobindo Pharma was trading 0.06 percent lower at Rs 616.90 on BSE.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 01:30 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Companies #Health #markets #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.