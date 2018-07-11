Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for infection treatment drug

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Azithromycin tablets, used for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate infections, in the US market.

The approval has been granted in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg, and the product will be launched this month, Aurobindo Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The approved product is generic equivalent of Pfizer Inc's Zithromax tablet, it added.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said, the approved product has an estimated market size of USD 132 million for the 12 months ending May 2018.

Aurobindo Pharma currently has a total of 337 ANDA approvals (344 final approvals including 17 from Aurolife Pharma and 35 tentative approvals) from the US.

Stock of Aurobindo Pharma was trading 0.06 percent lower at Rs 616.90 on BSE.