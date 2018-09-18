App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma gets nod from South African health authority for HIV drug

The Hyderabad-based drug firm said it has received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and is now among the first few companies which have received nod for this product.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aurobindo Pharma Tuesday said it has received approval from the South African health authority to market its Dolutegravir, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (DLT) tablets, the first-line regimen for HIV patients as per latest WHO guidelines.

The Hyderabad-based drug firm said it has received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and is now among the first few companies which have received nod for this product.

"This approval demonstrates our commitment towards HIV patients and enables the company to participate in South African HIV tender as well as launch in private market," Aurobindo Pharma said in a statement.

The approval further strengthens the company's HIV product basket in South Africa, which has the potential to improve the lives of millions of patients, it added.

Prior to SAHPRA's approval, Aurobindo has received tentative approval for the drug from US Food and Drug Administration and launched in Sub-Saharan African markets.

Aurobindo Pharma shares were trading 0.51 percent down at Rs 785.90 on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 01:52 pm

