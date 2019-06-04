App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma gets 10 observations from USFDA for its Unit 3 at Hyderabad

None of the observations are repetitive and are more procedural in nature, Aurobindo Pharma said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma June 4 said it has received 10 observations from the US health regulator for its Unit 3 in Hyderabad. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an inspection at company's Unit III, a formulation manufacturing facility located at Bachupally, Hyderabad, from May 13 to May 24, 2019, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

"The company has received a 'Form 483' with 10 observations," it added.

None of the observations are repetitive and are more procedural in nature, Aurobindo Pharma said.

Close

The drug firm, however, did not provide any details about the observations made by the regulator.

"The company will be responding to the USFDA within the stipulated time. The Form 483 will not have an impact on existing business of this facility," Aurobindo Pharma said.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma closed at Rs 654.10 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.48 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #USFDA

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.