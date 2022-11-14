 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aurobindo Pharma dumps nabbed director Sarath from duties, for now

CR Sukumar
Nov 14, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Aurobindo Phrama late on November 12 informed the stock exchanges that Sarath Chandra Reddy is being relieved from his responsibilities only temporarily and that “will continue to remain as director on the board of the company.”

Days after the arrest of its whole-time director Sarath Chandra Reddy in an alleged liquor scam involving hundreds of crores of rupees, the board of directors of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (APL) on November 12 relieved him from the duties.

The board of India’s second largest pharmaceutical firm after its meeting held on November 12 has decided to relieve Sarath Chandra Reddy from the executive responsibilities he was performing owing to his “temporary inability to perform” such executive functions.

This comes amid widespread market speculation that Sarath Chandra Reddy may be asked to step down from the board of Aurobindo Pharma similar to his father and non-executive director PV Ramprasad Reddy who had stepped down from his executive chairmanship.

Ramprasad Reddy’s resignation nearly a decade ago was in the backdrop of charges by the national investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had named Aurobindo Pharma and two of its promoters in the chargesheets against probe into disproportionate assets of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, now chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

