Aurobindo Pharma dumps nabbed director Sarath from duties, for now

Days after the arrest of its whole-time director Sarath Chandra Reddy in an alleged liquor scam involving hundreds of crores of rupees, the board of directors of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (APL) on November 12 relieved him from the duties.

The board of India’s second largest pharmaceutical firm after its meeting held on November 12 has decided to relieve Sarath Chandra Reddy from the executive responsibilities he was performing owing to his “temporary inability to perform” such executive functions.

Also Read: Aurobindo Pharma's Sarath Reddy, businessman Benoy Babu held in Delhi liquor scam

This comes amid widespread market speculation that Sarath Chandra Reddy may be asked to step down from the board of Aurobindo Pharma similar to his father and non-executive director PV Ramprasad Reddy who had stepped down from his executive chairmanship.

Ramprasad Reddy’s resignation nearly a decade ago was in the backdrop of charges by the national investigating agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had named Aurobindo Pharma and two of its promoters in the chargesheets against probe into disproportionate assets of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, now chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

However, Aurobindo Phrama late on November 12 informed the stock exchanges that Sarath Chandra Reddy is being relieved from his responsibilities only temporarily and that “will continue to remain as director on the board of the company.”

In a separate communication to stock exchanges, Aurobindo Pharma said Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate relating to the transactions done in his personal entities and it is not related to the operations of Aurobindo Pharma. On the estimated impact, the company said, “He is overseeing operations of procurement of engineering items, logistics and IT and these departments are headed by senior professionals and also the same are now allocated to other wholetime directors hence, impact on the operations in those areas is very minimal.” “Though Sarath Chandra Reddy’s arrest does not impact the company’s operations, his misadventures does impact its reputation,” a veteran management professional associated with the company for decades told Moneycontrol, adding that “the promoters’ family must learn to pull back and handover the day to day administration to professionals… Today the company is too large for a handful of promoters. They must use the current situation to restructure governance and blaze a fresh trail.” Repeated calls and messages to the promoters of Aurobindo Pharma remained unanswered. The board of Aurobindo Pharma on May 20 this year had reappointed Sarath Chandra Reddy as a whole-time director for a period of three years till May 2025. In his tenure with the company for nearly a decade-and-a-half, the 37-year-old management graduate has been associated with the company as a non-executive director since September 2007 and has been as a whole-time director since June 2016. Sarath Chandra Reddy is currently on the Risk Management Committee of Aurobindo Pharma along with two other directors to monitor the enterprise risk and for its management. At present, the Aurobindo Pharma board consists of nine directors including four executive directors and five non-executive directors that includes four independent directors.

CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.

READ MORE