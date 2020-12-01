Aurobindo Pharma completes sale of Natrol LLC to New Mountain Capital

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of Natrol LLC, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital.

In October this year, the company had announced that it had inked a pact to divest Natrol LLC to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $550 million.

"The aforesaid transaction has been completed on November 30, 2020,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Aurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol in December 2014.

Natrol’s annual sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, stood at around $157 million.

Earlier, Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan had said that proceeds from Natrol’s divestiture will be used to reduce debt and other new strategic initiatives.