PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurobindo Pharma completes sale of Natrol LLC to New Mountain Capital

Earlier, Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan had said that proceeds from Natrol’s divestiture will be used to reduce debt and other new strategic initiatives.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said it has completed the sale of Natrol LLC, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital.

In October this year, the company had announced that it had inked a pact to divest Natrol LLC to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for $550 million.

"The aforesaid transaction has been completed on November 30, 2020,” Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Aurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol in December 2014.

Natrol’s annual sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020, stood at around $157 million.

Earlier, Aurobindo Pharma Managing Director N Govindarajan had said that proceeds from Natrol’s divestiture will be used to reduce debt and other new strategic initiatives.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Business #Natrol LLC #New Mountain Capital

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.